Türkiye’s Justice Ministry has requested that Interpol red notices be issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli official Afek Moskovitch over alleged genocide charges linked to an attack on activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Friday.

Gürlek said arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Moskovitch were issued on July 14, 2026, as part of proceedings before Istanbul’s 11th High Criminal Court. The Justice Ministry subsequently asked the Interior Ministry to seek red notices for the two men to facilitate their international location and arrest, he said, adding that the relevant documents had been forwarded to the Foreign Ministry.

The case concerns an attack in international waters on activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which had set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Thirty-five defendants, including Netanyahu and Moskovitch, are being prosecuted in the case, Gürlek noted.

Turkish authorities accuse the two men of crimes against humanity, genocide, aggravated deprivation of liberty, intentional injury, torture, property damage, aggravated robbery and hijacking of transportation vehicles in connection with the armed intervention against the flotilla and the detention of activists.

Gürlek said Türkiye would continue pursuing legal action over alleged crimes committed in Gaza and rejected what he described as attempts to shield Israeli officials from accountability.

“We will resolutely use all the means available under national and international law,” the minister said.

He added that Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, would continue supporting Palestinians and pursue steps aimed at holding those accused of crimes against humanity legally accountable.