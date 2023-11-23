Türkiye’s domestically produced naval vessels were on display as part of a military drill exploring humanitarian aid scenarios Thursday in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ships from a total of eight nations, their crews and dozens of observers gathered off the coast of Türkiye’s southern Antalya province for the first day of the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation organized and orchestrated by the Turkish Naval Forces.

Navy Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and reporters from observing nations watched the maneuver from the domestically built TCG Anadolu, which took part in a drill for the first time since its launch.

Turkish amphibian infantry forces and tanks land on the shores of Konyaaltı district in southern Antalya province, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The operation’s mission was to transport citizens who needed rescuing from an earthquake’s aftermath.

Per the plan, underwater assault and defense teams, along with naval infantry forces, three mechanized landing crafts, four amphibious assault ships and two boats set sail from the pool deck on the TCG Anadolu to save the civilians along the shore.

Turkish amphibian infantry forces rescue civilian victims of an earthquake scenario as part of the Eastern Mediterranean-2023 Exercise on the shores of Konyaaltı district in southern Antalya province, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (IHA Photo)

After other amphibian infantry forces landed on the coast via military helicopters to secure the area, the first units arrived on the shore and successfully brought the civilians to the TCG Anadolu where they were given medical checkups before being moved to a secure location on mechanized landing crafts.

Meanwhile, an injured civilian on the coast and a military officer who suffered a medical emergency underwater were both transferred to the mothership via a helicopter.

Once soldiers were on board the TCG Anadolu, they unfurled Turkish and Azerbaijani flags in a show of fraternity as helicopters above saluted Adm. Tatlıoğlu.

Turkish naval forces unfurl Turkish and Azerbaijani flags as a show of fraternity after the Eastern Mediterranean-2023 Exercise onboard the TCG Anadolu, in southern Antalya province, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

The TCG Anadolu, which was commissioned earlier this year, is Türkiye’s first aircraft carrier and largest warship. Capable of staying at sea for 50 days, it also boasts being the world’s first vessel with an air wing mainly compromised of unmanned aircraft.

Another drill will focus on a scenario under a terrorist threat, according to Amphibious Brigade Operations Group Commander Col. Bülent Özarslan.

“Amphibious operations are the riskiest type of military operations. This exercise is performed for simultaneous evaluation of Turkish Naval Forces, civil and state organizations, as well as NATO permanent forces and military forces of other participating nations,” Özarslan told reporters before the exercise.

A helicopter flies over the TCG Anadolu as it oversees the Eastern Mediterranean-2023 Exercise off the coast of southern Antalya province, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

The drill is set to continue until Nov. 25. A total of 26 ships, four submarines, three maritime patrol aircraft, 10 maritime helicopters, five drones, three underwater assault teams, two underwater defense teams, one chemical, bacteriological, radiological or nuclear threats (CBRN) team, one amphibian naval infantry team, one CH-47 helicopter from the land forces, three general purpose helicopters, 16 naval operation air support elements, four aerial report and control jets, and coast guard boats, are taking part.