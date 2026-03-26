All necessary measures have been implemented along the Türkiye-Iran border amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the U.S. and Israel, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said Wednesday, stressing that authorities see no immediate security concerns.

Speaking to reporters at the Gürbulak border crossing in the eastern province of Ağrı, Çiftçi noted that Turkish officials had reviewed contingency plans in response to the war across the border, which has been ongoing since Feb. 28. “I can clearly state that all planning and precautions have been taken here. There is no problem at the moment,” he said.

Çiftçi visited the region as part of a series of inspections, including stops at a migrant repatriation center operated by the provincial migration authority and the Sarısu Border Trade Center near the frontier. He later traveled to the Doğubayazıt district, where he received briefings from local officials, including Governor Önder Bozkurt and District Governor Murat Ekinci.

The minister said authorities had assessed potential spillover effects of the conflict and were closely monitoring developments on the Iranian side of the border, noting that the duration and outcome of the war remain uncertain.

During his visit, Çiftçi also expressed condolences for two Turkish soldiers killed in a military vehicle accident in Doğubayazıt, identified as transportation specialist Sgt. Selman Akarsel and infantry specialist Sgt. Yusuf Açay.

He said Türkiye hopes the conflict will end soon, allowing for a return to stability in the region.

Sharing a border of 560 kilometers (348 miles) with Iran, Türkiye is naturally vigilant over the impact of the ongoing conflict between the U.S.-Iran alliance and Iran.

Çiftçi also chaired a border security meeting earlier this month on the issue, discussing top-level protection of the borders, additional measures against the possible influx of irregular migrants, crisis scenarios, emergency action plans and better coordination between different government agencies, as well as increasing the capacity of border forces with high-ranking officials.

At the meeting with representatives of the agencies, from police and gendarmerie to governors of border provinces, Çiftçi said Türkiye made no concessions in ensuring border security, public order and migration management, and was following the developments, noting that all units were on alert.