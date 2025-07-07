Türkiye on Sunday warned that Israel’s war in Gaza has undone decades of development in the Middle East and could trigger global consequences if its aggression is not curbed.

"If Israel's aggression and expansionism are not brought under control, the consequences will be felt globally," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a session at the 17th BRICS leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazil, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Speaking at a panel called "Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence," Fidan said Israel's actions have triggered a crisis for international institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security.

"The tragedy of the Palestinian people is now at the center of our discussions on multilateralism," he said. "This situation is a serious crisis for the legitimacy of institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security."

Fidan said Türkiye is intensifying efforts to support a peaceful resolution and de-escalation in the region and stands ready to back lasting peace.

He noted globalization has deepened mutual dependencies, making value chains, particularly in energy and critical minerals, increasingly fragile, stressing the need for growth, employment and free trade to achieve development.

"As the world moves toward multipolarity, global governance of artificial intelligence is becoming a critical priority," he said. "Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent AI from turning into a new tool of domination."

According to an Associated Press (AP) report in February, Israel’s wars on Gaza and Lebanon marked the first confirmation that commercial AI models made in the U.S. were used directly in warfare. U.S. tech giants have quietly empowered Israel to track and kill targets in Gaza and Lebanon through a sharp spike in artificial intelligence and computing services, despite concerns that commercial AI models were not originally developed to decide who lives and dies, an AP investigation found.

Despite international calls for a cease-fire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023. Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.

Türkiye, a fervent critic of Israel, is working to prevent a recurrence of Israel’s cease-fire violations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday. He assured he had spoken about the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump at a NATO summit last month.