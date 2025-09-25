Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) criticized opposition figures on Thursday for what it called an insincere and distorted approach to the Palestinian cause, accusing the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of acting like “political satellites” and attempting to distort President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s position.

AK Party Deputy Chair and spokesperson Ömer Çelik slammed CHP Chair Özgür Özel, who had claimed Erdoğan should confront U.S. President Donald Trump over his support for Israel and tell Washington that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “a war criminal committing crimes against humanity,” which Erdoğan has repeatedly expressed.

Çelik rejected such opposition rhetoric as opportunistic and disconnected from Türkiye’s national interest.

“Those speaking on behalf of the CHP and some opposition parties are acting like political missionaries, each saying something against our president. They are trying to create a distorted approach by acting like political satellites, taking what he says as a basis,” he said.

He questioned whether opposition figures possessed “a national lens, a national filter,” accusing them of ignoring the sensitivities of CHP supporters.

He emphasized that the Palestinian issue remains a global and national cause. “When our president defined it as a national cause, some people coined phrases to oppose it. Some even resorted to racist approaches,” Çelik said. He underlined that Gaza is “the world’s most important agenda item” and that Erdoğan was the first leader to label Israel’s campaign as “genocide.”

Çelik called recognition of the State of Palestine one of the strongest possible responses to Israeli aggression, describing Netanyahu and his circle as “a genocidal network” that violates international law daily. He said the U.N. Security Council’s mixed reactions to recognition only underscore the importance of Erdoğan’s calls for reform.

The AK Party official also cited Türkiye’s historical commitment to Palestine. He stressed that Erdoğan’s administration continues to press the international community for accountability and recognition, asserting that Türkiye’s stance remains firm and consistent.