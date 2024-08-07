E-devlet or E-state, an electronic government project launched in 2008, The e-Government Gateway, now has 66 million users, with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz pointing out this means 96% of the population above 15 are now users.

Yılmaz spoke on Wednesday at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara, on “Digital Türkiye and Reducing Bureaucracy.”

He stated that regular meetings to update the project since 2018 achieved progress in e-government and helped launch related side projects to create a national data dictionary, data needs inventory, integrated service design and satisfaction surveys, as well as employment of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

E-state, whose main gateway is the turkiye.gov.tr website, delivers services for everything for Turkish citizens, from job applications to judicial processes they are party to. It streamlines complex bureaucratic procedures and, more importantly, reduces paper waste. Yılmaz said digital transformation would continue “strongly” as the government’s 12th edition of the five-year development plan prioritized green and digital transformation.

Access to e-state services requires a number available in every ID and a password citizens can easily acquire. “High number of subscribers demonstrates that digital literacy in our country is high,” Yılmaz said.

The vice president noted that Türkiye ranked 10th among 37 countries rated by the European Commission in a report comparing e-government services of countries that are not members of the bloc. “E-government services gained momentum in 2018 and between 2018 and 2024, we saw a 114% increase in the number of services offered online. The number of institutions with e-government services exceeded 1,000,” he noted. He said the access rate to e-government services also increased by 329% in the same period.

Yılmaz said more services will be available soon on the e-state website, such as leasing contracts between tenants and landlords, and Turkish citizens being able to access their E-state data offline.