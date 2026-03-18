Türkiye’s top political leaders have outlined their schedules for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday following Islam's holy month of Ramadan, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan set to spend the period in the northeastern province of Rize, according to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to the AA report, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş is expected to remain in Istanbul during the holiday, while Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will stay in Ankara.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel will celebrate Eid with his family in his hometown of Manisa. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli is set to remain in Ankara, where he will visit the grave of the party’s founder, Alparslan Türkeş, on the first day of the holiday.

Good Party (IP) leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu is also expected to stay in Ankara.

Leaders of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, will attend Nevruz-related events in Istanbul, Diyarbakır and Van during the holiday period.

Other party leaders will mark the holiday in various locations across the country, including Fatih Erbakan of the New Welfare Party in Istanbul, Mustafa Destici of the Great Unity Party in Eskişehir and Ankara, and Ali Babacan of the DEVA Party in Ankara.

Former Prime Minister and Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu is expected to be in Istanbul, while Democratic Party (DP) leader Gültekin Uysal will spend the holiday with his family in Afyonkarahisar. Felicity Party (SP) leader Mahmut Arıkan will be in Kayseri, and Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR) leader Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu in Batman.

Patriotic Party (VP) leader Doğu Perinçek will also mark Eid in Istanbul, while Key Party (AP) leader Yavuz Ağıralioğlu is expected to remain in Ankara, where he will host party members at the headquarters on the third day of the holiday.