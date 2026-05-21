Türkiye's U.N. envoy on Wednesday stressed that protecting civilians in armed conflicts is a collective responsibility, calling for the consistent application of international humanitarian law and urgent attention to crises from Gaza to Sudan.

"Protection of civilians in armed conflict is a shared responsibility and must remain a top priority for the international community," Türkiye's permanent representative to the U.N., Ahmet Yıldız, said during an open session of the U.N. Security Council titled Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

Warning against double standards in the application of international law, Yıldız said, "Selective approaches to international law undermine the credibility of the international legal system and erode confidence in multilateral institutions."

Referring to Cyprus, he said Turkish Cypriots between 1963 and 1964 "experienced a period marked by political exclusion, violence, displacement and isolation," adding that atrocities against Turkish Cypriot civilians were "well documented in U.N. archives."

Turning to the Middle East, Yıldız said humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip "remain dire" despite the cease-fire and called for progress toward a two-state solution.

Despite the October cease-fire, some 850 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since, according to Gaza health authorities.

More than 72,500 Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war began in October 2023, most of them civilians, Gaza health authorities say.

Moreover, the Global Sumud Flotilla recently set sail from France, Spain and Italy to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Dozens of activists aboard the flotilla were attacked by the Israeli navy in international waters off the coast of Greece on April 30.

The flotilla's first voyage last year was also intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.

On Lebanon, he stressed "the importance of preserving Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability," describing the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as "an important step that should be built upon."

Israel has since invaded southern Lebanon and bombarded its capital, Beirut, and other areas, saying it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday that the toll is now 3,020 killed in the Israeli strikes, including 292 women and 211 children.

Regarding Syria, Yıldız said the Syrian people "now have a historic opportunity to build a future based on safety, dignity and equal citizenship," while welcoming accountability efforts for crimes committed under the former regime.

Addressing Africa, he said Sudan's humanitarian crisis "remains catastrophic and requires urgent international attention," while reaffirming support for a Libyan-led political dialogue.

"Türkiye strongly supports international efforts aimed at ensuring accountability and deterring violations of international humanitarian law," he said.