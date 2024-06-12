An international survey by the U.S.-based think tank Pew Research Center shows people have a favorable opinion of the United States around the world while the superpower scored the lowest ratings in Türkiye and Tunisia. The survey, which also asked people’s views of President Joe Biden and his predecessor and possible rival in upcoming elections Donald Trump, found Turks were not fond of the two men either.

Pew says the view of the U.S. is more positive across 34 countries surveyed and a median of 54% hold a favorable opinion of the country. Poland has the most favorable opinion of the U.S. at 86% and was followed by Ghana and Kenya at 78%.

Some 80% of Turks held an unfavorable view of the U.S., according to Pew, which noted that this view has been “consistent” since it started polling in Türkiye in 2002.

Türkiye and the U.S. have had ups and downs since Ottoman times but enjoyed their golden era in the post-World War II period. With their alliance in NATO and U.S. aid to Türkiye after the war, Ankara avoided the cost of a blow to its economy and boosted relations. Yet, the superpower had its fair share of skeptics back then too. Governments kept ties, especially on the economic side, on a growing momentum, but perceived U.S. support in a 1980 coup in the country (followed by growing left-wing protests against the U.S. in preceding decades) contributed to the unfavorable view of the U.S. in Türkiye.

On the state level, Türkiye sees the U.S. as a safe haven for members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind a 2016 coup attempt in the country. The group’s leader Fetullah Gülen resides in Pennsylvania and Ankara’s efforts for his extradition failed so far. Ankara also complains of U.S. support for the Syria wing of the PKK terrorist group, which killed thousands since the 1980s in Türkiye.

In 2002, the year the incumbent Justice and Development Party (AK Party) swept to power for the first time, the favorable view of the U.S. was 30%. However, it saw a steep decline to 12% in the following year. The highest point since then was in 2015, at 29%.

The survey shows Turks think that President Joe Biden is not “doing the right thing regarding world affairs” – at a rate of record of 87%, the highest in surveyed countries after Tunisia. The think tank noted that trust in Biden was at its lowest point since he took office in 2021. Under Biden, Turkish-U.S. ties deteriorated as his White House angered Ankara over what the government views as baseless accusations of its “backsliding” democratic record. Support for the PKK added fuel to the tensions, along with U.S. reluctance to supply F-16 fighter jets Türkiye sought to acquire. Both sides are seeking to resolve their differences, especially on the fighter jet issue, but differences remain.

The Turkish public also does not trust former President Donald Trump who seeks a second term in upcoming elections. Almost all, at 86%, of Turks do not believe that Trump would do the right thing regarding world affairs. Trump’s straightforward foreign policy and moves to limit “expansionist” policies of his country endeared the populist leader to Turks at first but he apparently fell out of favor too when the president proved he was not much different than his predecessor Barack Obama in terms of the fight against FETÖ and the PKK.

Pew also asked Turks how Biden fared in handling separate international issues, from economic problems and climate change to the rising power of China, Russia-Ukraine and Palestine-Israel conflicts. Biden scored low again, especially in handling the Palestine-Israel conflict. Only 8% of Turks approved his handling of the conflict. Türkiye is a staunch supporter of Palestinians in the conflict that came at a time of hope for a revival of Turkish-Israeli ties, which deteriorated in the past due to Israel’s oppression of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Ankara repeatedly condemned the Biden administration for its unconditional support to the Netanyahu administration it accuses of indiscriminately massacring thousands of innocent Palestinians. The United States was the target of criticism in protests against Israel in Türkiye since the start of the new round of hostilities of the conflict in October 2023.

In the eyes of Turks, Biden and Trump scored poorly in terms of confidence, compared to French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. Turks have the most favorable view of Putin compared to other leaders in “doing the right thing regarding world affairs.”

The Turkish public also has a negative view of U.S. democracy. Some 52% of those interviewed agreed that the U.S. has never been a good example for other countries to follow in terms of democracy, while another 28% said it used to be a good example but has not been in recent years. This is a view largely shared by people in other countries as well, as Pew says roughly one in five people say American democracy has never been a good example.