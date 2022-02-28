A civilian was injured after the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot YPG fired rockets at a hospital in the Azaz district on Monday.

The rocket attack also caused material damage to the hospital, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The terrorists fired the rockets from the nearby town of Tal Rifaat, the report said.

Earlier this month, the terrorists carried out a similar attack on the Azaz town center, killing four civilians and injuring 12 others.

YPG’s bomb attacks have plagued northern Syria, as the terrorist group regularly targets moderate opposition-held areas.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was backed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.