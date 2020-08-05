Two civilians were killed by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zour Wednesday.
It also detained dozens of civilians in an attempt to quell the ongoing large-scale protests, according to local sources.
The protests began after the assassination of Sheikh Mutchir al-Hammud al-Jed'an, the leader of the Akaidat tribe.
Al-Jed'an was killed by unidentified attackers on Sunday in the eastern countryside of the province.
Deir el-Zour, east of the Euphrates River, is currently under the control of the terrorist YPG/PKK.
In its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.
