Three PKK members have been arrested in northern Iraq's Irbil international airport, reports said Thursday.

Irbil-based Rudaw reported that three PKK terrorists, including the group's so-called Irbil head, Mustafa Osman Halil were detained.

There is no official confirmation from the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) authorities yet.

The PKK terrorist group has recently increased multifaceted terrorist attacks by targeting legitimate representatives of the Kurdish people in northern Iraq, including Peshmerga forces and police officers, kidnapping civilians, targeting diplomatic missions and inciting peaceful protests to violence in the KRG.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.