The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) said its latest visit to Imralı Island to meet with the PKK terrorist group's imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan took place in a positive atmosphere, with the health of party figure and Deputy Parliament Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder topping the agenda.

The meeting, conducted by a delegation including DEM Party Van lawmaker Pervin Buldan and lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, marked the fourth such visit to Öcalan on the island.

Speaking after the meeting, Buldan said their “first agenda item at Imralı was the health condition of Sırrı Süreyya Önder.”

Öcalan conveyed a written message expressing support and well wishes for Önder, praising his political efforts, cultural identity.

The visit follows the delegation’s April 10 meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, which was also described by the DEM Party as constructive.

“We are more hopeful today than yesterday,” the party said in a statement after that engagement.

Plans for a separate meeting with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç were postponed due to Önder’s hospitalization earlier this month following a serious cardiac episode.

The party had previously shared Öcalan’s call for the PKK to disband following a visit on Feb. 27.

PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, in late February, called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve in what would mark the end of more than four decades of the PKK’s campaign of terrorism targeting Türkiye.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Devlet Bahçeli. The DEM Party was a messenger for Öcalan in talks to realize the initiative. The PKK is expected to hold a "congress" this spring to announce its full compliance with Öcalan's call.

However, the terrorist group has set conditions, including Öcalan's release.

Ankara has so far rejected the demands, including the unilateral cease-fire announced by the group.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.