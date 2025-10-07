Türkiye is preparing to unveil a comprehensive framework to eliminate terrorism and promote sustainable peace, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Monday, highlighting that the new initiative, referred to as the “Türkiye Model,” will soon be presented to the world as a model for resolving long-standing conflicts.

Speaking at the Global Parliamentary Conference on Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism in Istanbul, Kurtulmuş emphasized that no single country can overcome terrorism alone, calling for stronger global cooperation based on law, justice, and shared determination.

“Türkiye is on the verge of completing a major initiative shaped by its 50 years of experience in counterterrorism,” Kurtulmuş said.

“Soon, we will present to the international community the ‘Türkiye Model for Preventing Terrorism,’ a framework built on dialogue, inclusivity and institutional reform.”

He noted that Türkiye’s new process involves multiple political and societal actors.

“We have already held 13 meetings in Parliament with the participation of 11 political parties and diverse segments of society,” he said.

“Tomorrow, we will hold the 14th session, marking the completion of the listening phase. After that, we will present the legal and institutional reforms to Parliament for approval.”

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) when its leader, Devlet Bahçeli, implied that the government should facilitate access to the terrorist group PKK’s jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, so that he could call the PKK to lay down arms. Bahçeli’s proposal was endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had earlier hinted at the initiative with messages of unity between Turks and Kurds. The PKK has long attempted to justify its campaign of terrorism as a fight for the rights of Kurds. Both Bahçeli and Erdoğan repeatedly said that ending terrorism and maintaining unity were essential for Türkiye’s “home front” in the face of Israeli aggression in the region, pointing to the fact that Israel may target Türkiye next as part of its expansionist policies. Öcalan responded positively to Bahçeli’s call and urged the PKK to lay down arms. In July, the PKK started the disarmament process with a ceremony in northern Iraq. The complete disarmament of the group is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025.

Kurtulmuş said that Türkiye’s historical experience from decades of armed conflict and foreign-backed terrorist networks to recent progress toward stability has shaped a unique peace-building approach.

“Our century-old republic spent nearly half its existence combating terrorism. We know very well who armed and supported these organizations. But now, Türkiye is leaving this dark chapter behind and developing a new national and international model that prioritizes justice, democracy, and socio-economic inclusion.”

The “Türkiye Model,” he added, aims not only to suppress terrorism but also to address its root causes, which are inequality, lack of representation and social grievances.

'State terrorism'

Kurtulmuş also strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza, describing them as “the gravest form of state terrorism” and a “crime that shames humanity.”

“Even hunger has been turned into a weapon of death,” he said.

“If you were to unite all the world’s terrorist organizations, they could not commit a crime greater than the genocide carried out by the terrorist Israeli regime against the people of Gaza for two years.”

Speaking on Israel’s seizure of the Sumud Humanitarian Flotilla in international waters, which carried activists from 147 countries, he said the incident exemplifies Israel’s disregard for international law.

He urged the international community to confront Israel’s aggression with the same determination once shown against apartheid in South Africa.

“Just as humanity stood united against apartheid, it must now resist this new form of apartheid and state terrorism,” Kurtulmuş said.

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause. Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join the genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects.