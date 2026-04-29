Addressing the parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a process for the dissolution of the terrorist group PKK was "in its due course."

"Those bringing about pessimistic scenarios about the process act upon their own doubts rather than the facts. There is a positive atmosphere right now. There are things to do, and the process is continuing as it is expected to continue," he underlined.

Media reports recently said that Türkiye stopped work on legal regulations to advance the initiative in the face of the PKK's slow action for full disarmament. The initiative aims at the full dissolution of the group, which consented to lay down arms last year after its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan ordered them to do so.

The PKK initially slowed down the disarmament process over developments in Syria, according to a report. The terrorist group’s Syria wing, the YPG, countered advances by the Syrian army earlier this year after a deal with Damascus apparently collapsed. Eventually, the YPG relented, returned to the negotiation table and agreed to integration into the post-Assad Syrian army.

The initial “resistance” by the YPG encouraged dissidents within the terrorist group who opposed dissolution. When the YPG finally agreed to integration, the PKK resumed the disarmament process. Yet, it hit a snag again after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Rumors of the U.S. intention to employ “Kurdish groups” in the region to overthrow the Iranian administration slowed down the process, according to the media reports.

Türkiye was planning to start concrete work this month for legal regulations to facilitate the process. It would be based on a report of recommendations by Parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee. However, the terrorist group’s reluctance led to a pause in discussions for legal steps.

The pro-PKK Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which served as a messenger between Öcalan and the PKK and the general public for the initiative, often complains about the pace of the initiative, though they don’t blame the terrorist group. The party’s deputy parliamentary group chair, Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, said at a news conference earlier this month that they couldn’t accept delays in the implementation of legislation “for various reasons.” Koçyiğit claimed that the government was responsible for the implementation of the initiative.

On the other hand, sources from the ruling AK Party say Türkiye cannot speed up legislative steps at a time of uncertainty, echoing the government’s warning that new laws would not be introduced in the initiative unless the PKK is fully disarmed and the full disarmament verified by Turkish intelligence. Sources said that Türkiye was committed to the introduction of legislative steps only after “confirmation mechanism worked,” referring to intelligence’s monitoring of the disarmament in Iraq, where the bulk of the PKK’s senior cadres hide out.

Erdoğan said on Wednesday that terror-free Türkiye was also a "driver" for economic growth, noting that the terrorism problem cost Türkiye more than $2 trillion.

"Despite all blatant and secret sabotage attempts, the initiative is now past its 18th month, and we have passed many critical thresholds. With the approval of the committee's reports, we arrived at another turning point in which we have to act sensibly," he said.

"We hope to go past this turning point without any problems with the support of political parties," he said.

Erdoğan stressed that they did not heed "empty talk by certain circles about the process." He reiterated his remarks to journalists on April 23 and underlined that "the atmosphere is positive."

"Nothing will change in the process as those seeking to prolong the problem had hoped. We set out on this path to remove one of the biggest obstacles before Türkiye. We set out to eliminate sinister plots in the wider region, to remove the dagger stuck on our brotherhood," he said.

He noted that those posing a challenge to the initiative and those seeking to incite tensions based on the initiative would not be remembered well. Erdoğan urged everyone to act responsibly and avoid rhetoric that would harm the initiative.