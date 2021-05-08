Turkey will continue to support those who reject the terrorist group PKK and surrender to government authorities to rebuild their future, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Kurdish mothers staging a sit-in against PKK during an iftar dinner Saturday.

The iftar in Istanbul also coincided with Laylat al-Qadr and Mothers' Day, which will be marked on Sunday. Erdoğan thanked the mothers for their efforts on behalf of all mothers ahead of Mothers' Day.

Staging protests in front of PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) provincial headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province, the mothers are protesting against the PKK terror group and its Syrian offshoot YPG for abducting their children.

The protest has been going on for over 610 days outside the offices of HDP, which the government accuses of having links to the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The president also released an official message ahead of Mothers' Day.

"Raising strong individuals as the first teachers, mothers also lay the foundations of strong societies and form the building blocks of the family and society," Erdoğan said in a message.

Congratulating mothers who are "symbols of love, compassion, affection and sacrifice," Erdoğan said: "In order to make our mothers even happier, we will continue to work with determination in all areas that concern them from now on, as we have until today."

Erdoğan stressed the importance of showing great love and respect to mothers.

"As someone who longs for his mother all the time, all mothers who have passed away are in my thoughts with mercy and gratitude," he added.