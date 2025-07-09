President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said they were expecting “good news” in terror-free Türkiye initiative, referring to highly anticipated disarmament of the terrorist group PKK.

“We will have good news in the coming days,” Erdoğan told parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Wednesday. First batch of terrorists will reportedly lay down arms on Friday in Iraq according to media reports.

Terror-free Türkiye will not betray the memory of our martyrs. We are saving our country from a bloody shackle with terror-free Türkiye. After wall of terrorism comes down, things will be different,” Erdoğan said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...