Kosovo’s regional development minister asked the government Thursday to officially designate the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the YPG as terrorist groups.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting held in the Prime Ministry building during a discussion on Kosovo’s intelligence and security policy platform, Enis Kervan said the two terrorist organizations could seriously harm Kosovo and noted that the PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the U.S. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK and the PYD is the political wing of the YPG.

“I think that organizations such as the PKK, PYD and FETÖ, which commit crimes all over the world, could harm Kosovo. Therefore, I think they should be included in this security strategy,” said Kervan.

He added that Kosovo would benefit from increased cooperation with Turkey against these terrorist organizations.

Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti asked that Kervan’s request be transferred to the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (AKI) for review.

“Our intelligence and security policy is coordinated with and in line with our international partners,” said Hoti.

Although the request was accepted by the Cabinet without any votes against it or abstentions, it will be sent to the AKI Parliamentary Oversight Commission and AKI director for review.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured in Turkey.

Since the coup attempt, Ankara has worked tirelessly to locate FETÖ members worldwide, focusing primarily on its commercial entities.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.