Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and citizens condemned a recent terrorist attack by the PKK that killed two road workers in eastern Turkey.

The Association for Bingöl Martyrs and Veterans’ Families and Human Rights' (BIŞHAK) deputy president, Musa Budraç, told Anadolu Agency (AA) Monday that the attack directly targeted the people living in the region.

“The deceased brothers were Kurdish. They had been trying to make a living, earn money for their children,” Budraç said, adding that the PKK massacred innocent people.

“The PKK fights against Kurdish people,” he said, as he cursed terrorism.

Expressing his sadness about the loss of innocent lives, Bingöl shopkeepers chamber President Yılmaz Çapak said one of the workers killed in the ruthless attack had four children, while the other one was a newlywed.

Meanwhile, local resident Sabri Gündü condemned terrorism, saying that people living in the region have suffered from PKK terrorism.

“The only problem of Kurdish people is terrorism,” Gündü said. He continued by noting that people have started returning to their homes after PKK terrorists were cleared from the area but the PKK carries out attacks to push people away from their homes.

Two workers of a power utility company were killed in a roadside bomb blast by the PKK terrorist group on Sunday.

The victims were killed when a remote-controlled explosive planted along the road detonated near their vehicle in Bingöl province's Genç district.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In July, the country also launched the first of a series of "Lightning" operations in the southeastern province of Şırnak. Its associated operations are intended to target terrorists believed to be hiding in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.