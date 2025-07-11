PKK terrorists are set to begin laying down their arms at a ceremony in northern Iraq on Friday, two months after the group decided to end its decadeslong terror campaign as part of Türkiye’s terror-free initiative.

The disarmament ceremony is to take place in the city of Sulaymaniyah around noon, Turkish media said Friday.

Although there were limited details about the ceremony, a PKK source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) around 30 terrorists would destroy their weapons and then return to the mountains.

“As a gesture of goodwill, a number of PKK terrorists who took part in fighting Turkish security forces in recent years, will destroy or burn their weapons in a ceremony,” according to the PKK source.

The handover of weapons should be completed within a few months, a spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said late Wednesday.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Ömer Çelik said a confirmation mechanism, including officials from Turkish intelligence and the armed forces, will oversee the handover process.

“The disarmament process (in Iraq) needs to be completed within three to five months ... If it exceeds this period, it will become vulnerable to provocations,” Çelik said.

The move is a key step in the monthslong terror-free push that began last year in October when Devlet Bahçeli, head of government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), called on PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to order the group to lay down arms.

After talks back and forth with a delegation of lawmakers from PKK-affiliated Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Öcalan agreed and made his historic call to the terrorist group in February.

The PKK finally announced in May it would disband and end its operations that have claimed thousands of lives since 1980s.

Among those expected to attend the ceremony were several DEM Party lawmakers, who arrived in Sulaymaniyah on Thursday, and a handful of journalists.

Turkish media said the ceremony would be broadcast live.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the initiative would gain momentum after the PKK began laying down its weapons.

"The process will gain a little more speed when the terrorist organization starts to implement its decision to lay down arms," he said at the weekend.

"We hope this auspicious process will end successfully as soon as possible, without mishaps or sabotage attempts," he added on Wednesday.

The president is expected to address the nation early on Saturday to make a “historic” announcement on the matter.