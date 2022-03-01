Police detained three Daesh-linked suspects in counterterrorism operations in Turkey’s southern Adana province on Tuesday.

Adana police carried out simultaneous raids on the homes of suspected terrorists at dawn.

The special operations forces attempted to enter the home of a terrorist in the Yüreğir district, but the suspect had fortified the door from within the house

Police then used an armored vehicle to open the door and immediately detained the suspect.

The suspects were brought to the forensic medicine department for routine medical checkups and were then transferred to the police station for interrogation.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group. The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations domestically and abroad to prevent further attacks. In May, Ankara arrested a Daesh terrorist identified as the right-hand of former terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.