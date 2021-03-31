A team from the Ankara police directorate has caught Daesh terrorist B.A. The suspect, who was sought with a red notice, was caught with a fake ID card.

According to sources speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the terrorist joined Daesh in Kazakhstan in 2013 and went to Syria where he engaged in terrorist activities. It was determined that B.A. entered Turkey illegally and the terrorist was followed from southern Hatay province where he used a fake taxi to reach the capital Ankara.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times. The terrorist group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terrorist operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.