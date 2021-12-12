Sweden pledged to boost its assistance to the forces of the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG-dominated SDF, in Syria to $376 million in 2023, the Swedish foreign minister said Sunday.

After holding a meeting with Ilham Ahmed, one of the ringleaders of the YPG, Linde and her delegation discussed Sweden’s financial assistance to the terrorist group, which has reached $210 million and the plan to increase this number to $376 million in 2023.

“Appreciate sincere discussion with SDC’s Ilham Ahmad on the situation in northeastern Syria. Sweden remains active partner,” Linde said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu previously criticized Linde for cooperating with terrorists, as he said the country should make a clear distinction between YPG terrorists and Kurdish people and to refrain from backing the PKK and its affiliates and ignoring its human rights violations.

Turkey has long criticized European authorities for tolerating PKK activities in their countries and has pressured them to take stricter measures against the propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities of the group.

The SDF is a rebranded version of the PKK’s Syrian wing the YPG and with which the United States has partnered under the pretext of fighting Daesh.

Turkey had previously slammed Linde’s remarks against Ankara’s military operation in northeastern Syria in July while meeting via video link with members of the PYD/YPG/PKK terrorist organization. Linde also had previous meetings with the terrorist organization.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.