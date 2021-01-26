An improvised explosive device (IED) strapped to a motorcycle exploded killing two civilians and wounding two more on Tuesday in the northern Syrian border town of Tal Abyad, which is controlled by the Syrian opposition.

One of the civilians who was severely injured was brought to Turkey for treatment.

Local security forces believe the attack was conducted by the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian wing, the YPG.

Tal Abyad is populated mostly by Arabs and was occupied by the Daesh terrorist group in 2014. A year later, the YPG took control of the town with the support of a U.S.-led coalition. Tal Abyad was later cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 13, 2019. Locals have since returned with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) providing humanitarian aid.

Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist group has a notorious record of human rights abuses ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement. While the YPG increased its oppression ahead of Turkey's cross-border operation, they planted explosives and converted many schools and other public buildings into military bases, with some even hosting tunnels for terrorists to hide in and escape.

After Operation Peace Spring was successfully completed, Turkish troops and organizations have implemented a wide range of measures to eradicate traces of terrorism in the liberated towns by repairing hospitals and schools, demining the region and most recently, providing vital COVID-19 aid.