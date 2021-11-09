Turkish security forces detained at least nine Daesh-linked suspects in counterterrorism operations, while the country deported 10 foreign nationals over links to the terrorists.

Police in Eskişehir province nabbed the suspects in an operation on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Meanwhile, Turkey deported eight Iraqi nationals Monday after their arrest in an operation against the Daesh terrorist group, security sources said.

Security forces in the northern Samsun province held 10 Iraqi suspects who prosecutors then ordered to be deported. The suspects were handed over to anti-human trafficking and border gates teams for their deportation procedures.

The proceedings of two other suspects are continuing.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

In May, Ankara arrested a Daesh terrorist identified as the right-hand man of former terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a United States military operation in Syria in 2019. Reports said that Turkish intelligence played a key role in the death of al-Baghdadi by detaining and extraditing one of his aides to Iraq, who then provided U.S. authorities with critical information to help locate the vicious man.

Turkish security forces have nabbed at least 850 suspects with links to Daesh in the first three months of 2021, dealing a heavy blow to the terrorist group's presence in the country and its activities in the region.