Turkish security forces detained nine suspects in operations against the PKK terrorist group in southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The raids were launched after analysis of digital materials obtained during an operation carried out in the Lice district on Oct. 3, 2020, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

Suspects, identified by the initials V.B., A.B., O.B., M.R.T, A.K., H.K., R.O., A.O. and S.Y., were detained for providing assistance to the terrorist organization and acting upon its instructions, the report added.

Meanwhile, police in Eskişehir province detained five other suspects for making PKK terrorist propaganda upon the instructions of terrorists, but the suspects were released after procedures.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorist supporters accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.