Counterterrorism police detained two PKK terrorists planning to carry out attacks in Turkey’s Mersin province on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Mersin Police Directorate, the terrorist, identified as Z.K. had illegally entered Turkey through Greece and was planning to carry out an attack in Mersin.

The other terrorist, identified as A.G., had provided assistance to Z.K. and were both detained in the same address, which reportedly served as a terrorist cell in the city.

Terrorist Z.K. had received training in the YPG/PKK camps in Greece, according to the Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Greece has long been accused of being a favorite hideout for terrorists from the DHKP-C and PKK. Those fleeing Turkey have taken shelter in refugee camps in Lavrion near Athens under the guise of being asylum-seekers, especially in the 1980s. Despite the closure of Lavrion in 2013 amid pressure from Turkey, Greece continues to be the primary destination for DHKP-C terrorists.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold those who supported them accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.