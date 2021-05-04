Turkish security forces foiled 25 terrorist attacks, eliminated 115 terrorists in April, Interior Ministry spokesperson Ismail Çataklı said Tuesday.

Speaking at the monthly news conference in the capital Ankara, Çataklı said 25 terrorist attacks, including a bomb attack targeting the Istanbul Bus Terminal, were foiled in the past month.

Sixteen members of the PKK terrorist group, including eight senior figures, were killed, while 72 PKK and Daesh terrorists were captured and 25 terrorists surrendered to security forces in April, according to Çataklı.

Turkish security forces also destroyed 248 hideouts and shelters used by the PKK terrorists.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

In July, the country also launched the first of a series of "Lightning" operations in the southeastern province of Şırnak, and its associated operations are meant to target terrorists believed to be hiding out in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey. Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) also previously called the PKK's presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged the militants to leave the area.

In northern Iraq, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in June to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by eliminating the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups.