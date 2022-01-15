Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that 44 terrorists have been killed and said that Turkey will continue to retaliate against attacks carried out from across the country’s borders.

"Nobody should have any doubt that every attack will be met with retaliation and (those responsible) will be held accountable," Akar told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Akar said YPG/PKK targets were hit, referring to the PKK terrorist organization and its Syrian affiliate, the YPG, while commenting on the Jan. 8 attack in Şanlıurfa province that killed three Turkish soldiers. He noted that 44 terrorists were killed in response and added that the number is expected to increase.

The defense minister also underlined that Turkey expects all of its partners to fulfill the responsibilities outlined in signed agreements.

"We did not leave the blood of our martyrs on the ground, we will not let them go. We expect our partners in Syria to fulfill their responsibilities within the scope of the agreements. We can say that attacks from beyond our borders, which we consider to be planned, push our limits of tolerance and even exceed our tolerance limits."

Akar once again conveyed his condolences to the martyrs, their families, the Turkish Armed Forces and the beloved Turkish nation.

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and one was injured in an explosion in southeastern province Şanlıurfa. The soldiers were driving along the border wall to Syria’s Tal Abyad when the explosion occurred, also causing damage to the wall itself.

Security forces in the region took extensive measures after the attack and detected PKK/YPG positions to the west of Tal Abyad. Turkish forces stationed at the border then fired on said positions, according to a report by Demirören News Agency (DHA).