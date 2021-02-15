Security forces in Turkey arrested a total of 78 suspects across the country on Monday over their alleged links to the PKK terrorist group.

The arrests come a day after the PKK executed 13 Turkish civilians in northern Iraq's Gara.

Prosecutors in the eastern Ağrı province launched an investigation into 13 suspects named by others previously arrested for PKK links.

A local gendarmerie team arrested 12 suspects on charges of assisting an armed terrorist group.

Operations to arrest the remaining suspect are ongoing.

Six other suspects who allegedly spread PKK propaganda over social media were also arrested by counter-terrorism police in simultaneous operations in the northwestern Balıkesir province.

Operations to arrest four more suspects continue.

A Balıkesir-based operation carried out simultaneously in 20 provinces resulted in the arrests of 37 suspects for financing terrorist group members.

Multiple weapons and documents related to the organization were seized by the police, while another operation was launched to arrest nine more suspects.

In another operation, seven more suspects were arrested in an operation in the Aegean Izmir province after local prosecutors issued arrest warrants for four suspects over terrorist group membership and six others for spreading PKK propaganda.

Efforts to arrest three remaining suspects are underway.

In the eastern province of Elazığ, three more suspects were arrested by police for spreading PKK propaganda.

Three additional suspects were arrested for making propaganda favoring the terrorist group in the Adana province on the Mediterranean coast.

In the northeastern Ardahan province, anti-terrorism teams arrested three suspects for allegedly spreading PKK propaganda on social media.

Separately, seven suspects were arrested in an anti-PKK operation in the western Manisa province, a security source said. The provincial security directorate said in a statement that police seized pump-rifles, a blank cartridge pistol and bullets, organizational documents and digital materials.

Four other suspects were arrested for allegedly spreading terror propaganda and carrying out activities on behalf of the PKK in the eastern Erzurum province, a source said.

Earlier on the same day, 718 other suspects were detained in nationwide anti-terror operations over PKK links.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.