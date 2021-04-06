Turkish security forces neutralized 86 PKK terrorists in domestic counterterrorism operations conducted in rural and urban areas and thwarted a bomb attack in March, Interior Ministry spokesperson Ismail Çataklı said Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

Çataklı noted that 8,140 counterterrorism operations were conducted in rural areas, including four large-scale and 31 mid-scale operations, while 1,753 operations were carried out against the terrorist group’s structure in urban areas.

Senior PKK terrorists sought in the red category of the Interior Ministry’s Wanted List, including Hevram Haraman Avyer and Hasan Mahmudi, were captured in the operations. Mahmudi was allegedly the leading terrorist figure in Turkey's Mardin province, Çataklı noted.

Terrorists Reber Koser and Teyyüp Çam, who were wanted under the orange category, as well as two other terrorists, sought under the gray category, were captured in operations.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red being the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The spokesperson noted that six terrorists were captured dead, while 72 others were captured alive or wounded and eight others surrendered to security forces.

Meanwhile, Çataklı noted that Turkish security forces thwarted 16 terrorist attacks, including one using a bomb-laden drone.

In operations, security forces confiscated 82 weapons, 75 mines/improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 120 hand grenades, 346 kilograms of explosives, 35,816 ammunition and 439 kilograms of marijuana

Turkey’s counterterrorism efforts continue decisively in coordination between the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the Gendarmerie General Command (JGK), the police force and village guards.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.