Turkey will do whatever is necessary when the right time and place come, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on a possible military operation in northern Syria,

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Akar said: "We act with principles. We act as principled, open, transparent and in compliance with international law as possible in all our activities. We say 'we will ensure the security of our borders and our citizens.' We do not want any formation on our borders that threatens the security of our borders and citizens. No matter what you call this a 'terror corridor' or a 'terrorist formation.' As a matter of fact, it started in 2016 and we broke up the terror corridors. We have stated that we will not allow any formation there from now on."

He stated that Turkey's counterterrorism activities continue with determination and added: "We always say that we respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty rights of all our neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria. We don't have eyes on anyone's land. Our activities are purely for the safety of our borders and citizens. In order to achieve this goal, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is at the service of its nation."

Underlining that the fight against terrorism continues with an offensive spirit at increasing violence and pace with the understanding of "wherever the terrorist is, that is the target," Akar said: "We will save our nation from this terror scourge that has plagued us for 40 years. We are determined and capable of this. Let no one come before us in this matter, do not try to hinder us. Our only target is terrorists. Kurds and Arabs are our brothers. It is obvious that we have taken every precaution to be taken in order not to harm civilians and the environment, both during the planning and execution phases, and what we have done in this regard. Everyone knows we're more sensitive than any other army."

Regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statements that the target of a possible operation would be Tal Rifaat and Manbij, Akar said: "As also expressed by our president, harassment and attack attempts against us are concentrated in these two regions. We are responding to the attack attempts in kind. We are ready to do what is necessary, when necessary."

When asked about the timing of the operation, Akar said: "Whatever is necessary will be done when the time and place come."

Erdoğan has vowed to capture the PKK's Syrian branch YPG-held towns of Tal Rifaat and Manbij in Syria's northern Aleppo province.

Turkish-backed operations in previous years have ousted the YPG from the northwestern enclave of Afrin and a series of border towns further east.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed YPG forces said on Tuesday they would coordinate with Syrian regime troops to fend off any Turkish operation of the north, and protect Syrian territory.

They said the decision came after an emergency meeting of their top commanders that discussed threats by Turkey to wage a new operation on swathes of northern Syria they control.

They would coordinate with Syrian regime troops to fend off any Turkish operation, the YPG commander Ferhat Abdi Şahin also told Reuters on Sunday, saying Damascus should use its air defense systems against Turkish planes.

The new threats have highlighted the complex web of ties in northern Syria: while Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organization, YPG forces are backed by Washington and have also coordinated with the Syrian regime and its ally Russia.

Turkey has backed opposition groups in clashes against Bashar Assad's forces and the YPG. It has used warplanes and increasingly drones to target territory held by the YPG, where terrorist forces have set up a governance system separate from Damascus.