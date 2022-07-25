Turkish security forces eliminated 15 terrorists from the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch YPG in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry announced Monday.

"Our heroic commandos carried out another successful operation in the Peace Spring, Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield regions. Fifteen PKK/YPG terrorists, including two so-called senior executives, who attempted to attack to disrupt the peace and security environment, were neutralized," the ministry said in a statement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently warned that Turkey plans to launch a new operation in northern Syria against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, which threatens Turkey's national security and border security.

Erdoğan has said that since the United States and Russia have failed to live up to their commitments to provide a safe zone along the border region, Turkey is ready to mount an operation to protect the nation and locals in northern Syria from the PKK/YPG.

In October 2019, Russia committed to removing the terrorist group from Tal Rifaat and Manbij after reaching an agreement with Turkey during Operation Peace Spring. Moscow also promised that the terrorists would be pulled back 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border on the M4 highway and in the area outside the Operation Peace Spring zone.

The operation is part of Turkey's plans to create a safe zone along its border with Syria that would encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

The YPG controls large parts of northern Syria and is regarded by Washington as an important ally against Daesh despite its NATO ally Turkey's major security concerns and warnings.

Turkish-backed operations in previous years have ousted the YPG and Daesh terrorists from the northwestern enclave of Afrin and a series of border towns further east. Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).