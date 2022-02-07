Turkish commando units killed two terrorists affiliated with the PKK's Syrian offshoot, YPG, in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, which was cleared of terrorist elements following a Turkish counterterrorism operation, according to the statement issued by the ministry.

"Two PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized by our heroic commandos," the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PKK group also terrorize the region, occasionally kidnapping civilians and recruiting children.

Turkish security forces also killed 22 terrorists in northern Syria in the last two days, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.