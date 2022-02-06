The YPG/PKK terrorist group abducted two journalists working for a media outlet close to the pro-Kurdish National Council in Syria, local sources said Sunday.

The YPG/PKK terrorists raided the houses of Sabri Fahri and Baver Molla Ahmet in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria overnight and took them to an unknown location, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The two journalists work for ARK News outlet based in Irbil in northern Iraq.

According to the sources, the order to hold the two journalists was issued by Mahmut Ris, a commander in the PKK terrorist group in Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq.

On Saturday, the YPG/PKK terrorist group banned the Kurdish Rudaw TV in areas under its control in northeastern Syria.

The people living in Qamishli across Turkey’s southern Mardin province fear for their lives, as the wide tunnels pose a threat to the foundation of buildings housing residents, according to field correspondents.

The terrorists have put up tents to cover the tunnels, in order to prevent drones from capturing them.

Residents also struggle to safely walk on streets riddled with tunnels and criticize the Assad regime, which controls Qamishli, for failing to take action against the YPG.

The YPG has also been digging tunnels in al-Darbasiyah, al-Malikiyah and Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobani, a tactic it copied from the Daesh terrorist group, to infiltrate Turkey and launch terrorist attacks.

Entrances to the tunnel network are located only 2 kilometers (around 1.25 miles) from the Turkish border.

The construction of the tunnel network has caused significant damage to the region’s infrastructure.

During its over 40-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.