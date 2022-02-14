Turkish security forces have launched a new counterterrorism operation against the PKK terrorist group in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

A total of 555 security personnel and 37 operational teams will take part in Operation Eren Winter-25 (Hakkari-Oğul Village) Martyr Gendarmerie Sgt. Maj. Timuçin Aladağ, the ministry said in statement.

The latest operation is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce the peace and security environment in the region by preventing preparations for an attack.

The operation, which aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, will continue successfully, faithfully and decisively with the support of the citizens, it added.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces have eliminated a total of 316 terrorists since the beginning of the year in 18 domestic and cross-border operations, the Defense Ministry said Thursday. The country's security forces also had eliminated a total of 33,584 terrorists in Turkey, Iraq and northern Syria since July 24, 2015.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.