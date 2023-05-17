A member of the PKK terrorist group in charge of “financial affairs,” Tuba Karakoç, was “neutralized” in Syria by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), security sources told Turkish media outlets Wednesday

The term is used to describe terrorists killed or captured in counterterrorism operations by Turkish security forces.

Karakoç, also known by her codenames "Zin Kobani," "Cudi Egid" and "Sorxwin," joined the terrorist group in 2013, participating in the terrorist group’s activities in Türkiye, Iraq and Syria.

She was last serving as an “accountant” of the group in Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobani. Ain al-Arab has been under the growing control of the PKK’s Syria wing since the civil war erupted in Türkiye’s southern neighbor. Ankara earlier announced its intention to launch counterterrorism operations into the region to clear out PKK/YPG threats to Turkish soil.

An undated photo shows Tuba Karakoç. (AA Photo)

An investigation by Turkish authorities found that Karakoç, who has been part of terrorist attacks in the past, was looking to carry out further attacks in Türkiye.

Based in Syria, she frequently traveled to Iraq where the terrorist group has strongholds in the mountainous northern region of Syria’s neighbor.

A “precision operation” eliminated Karakoç in Ain Issa town of Syria, another place partially controlled by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group.