Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured four wanted Daesh terrorists in Syria, including senior militant who acted as the terrorist group's so-called former governor, security sources said Wednesday.

The terrorists were nabbed in an operation following extensive work and were handed to security forces, the sources said.

Daesh's former so-called Türkiye governor Şahap Variş, who was on the Red Category of the Interior Ministry's Wanted List, was among those detained in the operation.

The terrorist was behind a number of foiled terrorist attacks planned against Turkish security forces.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

The country carried out a strong fight to eradicate the presence of Daesh terrorists within the country and near its borders by arresting and imprisoning terrorists. Security forces also confiscated many documents, weapons and armaments belonging to the terrorist group in domestic and cross-border operations.