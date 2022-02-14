The Turkish military eliminated four terrorists linked to the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The terrorists attempted to attack an area falling under Turkey's Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

YPG/PKK frequently carries out similar attacks against the Turkish military and the Syrian National Army (SNA), as well as car bomb and suicide attacks targeting civilians in northern Syria.

Turkey carried out Operation Peace Spring in 2019 against the YPG/PKK in northern Syria's Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain regions to prevent a terrorism corridor from being created along its southern border, as well as to bring peace and tranquility to the region.

After the completion of the operation, Turkish officials focused on ensuring the security of the region and creating the necessary conditions for the return of civilians displaced by terrorism.

Thanks to Turkey's intense contributions to health, education and services, life has returned to normal and the population of the region now numbers 250,000. The atmosphere of trust and stability provided in the Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain districts in the Operation Peace Spring region distanced both districts from the chaos of the war.