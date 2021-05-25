The Turkish military killed a YPG/PKK terrorist attempting to carry out an attack on a military base located in the Operation Euphrates Shield area in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter, the ministry said the military prevented the PKK terrorist from carrying out an attack using a model plane near the border with Turkey.

Military experts were able to locate where the plane took off from by analyzing the card on the drone, the ministry noted.

PKK terrorists recently increased their attacks on Turkish military facilities using drones made to look like model planes. On May 11, they attempted to target Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq's Metina region, while Tuesday they used two model planes to attack the 8th Main Jet Base Command in Turkey's Diyarbakır province.

Turkey has carried out numerous cross-border operations in northern Iraq over the years to fight the PKK, which maintains bases in the region.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.