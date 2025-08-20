The chairs of local branches for the opposition Good Party (IP) in the southeastern province of Mardin tendered their resignation on Wednesday, reacting to their party’s opposition to the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

Süleyman Akar, chairperson of the party’s Mardin branch, said in a written statement that he and directors for branches in districts of Artuklu, Dargeçit, Midyat, Savur, Mazıdağı, Nusaybin and Yeşilli quit the party “in support of terror-free Türkiye process.”

The IP is among the right-wing parties that fervently criticized the initiative, claiming it was a concession to the PKK terrorist group. Supporters of the initiative counter the claims, while authorities repeatedly assured the public that the disarmament of the PKK is not the result of any bargain.

Since the PKK’s violent campaign began in the 1980s, Mardin has been among the hot spots. Terrorist attacks since then have claimed many lives in the provinces, from civilians opposing the PKK to security forces deployed there for counterterrorism operations. The province, which has a substantial Kurdish population like its neighbors in the region, also saw recruitment of locals by the group, which claims to fight for Kurdish self-rule in the southeast.

Akar noted that Mardin has long been a symbol of tolerance, coexistence, peace and brotherhood throughout the centuries, with its diverse population comprising different ethnicities and faiths, including Turks, Kurds, Arabs and Syriac communities. “What we do today is not a mere resignation, it is an invitation, a call to social peace and brotherhood. We deem the support to this solution process stemming from historic and brave call of (Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader) Devlet Bahçeli, endorsed by (Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Chair) Tuncer Bakırhan and advanced with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call for national unity and brotherhood, is a historic responsibility for the future of our country,” Akar said in his statement.