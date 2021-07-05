As Turkey continues its efforts to eradicate the PKK terror threat within the country and near its borders, Turkish security forces on Monday eliminated two more PKK terrorists the Defense Ministry stated.

Turkish ATAK helicopters were used to target the terrorists' hideout in the operation zone, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish forces continue to eliminate PKK terrorists in their lairs, it added.

The PKK targets are being struck in the Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Qandil regions. In addition to F-16 fighter jets, border artillery units, fire support elements in the forward base areas and attack helicopters are participating in the operation.

Determined to eliminate terrorism at its source, Turkey is throttling the terrorist group in northern Iraq. Northern Iraq is known to have many PKK terrorist hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks in Turkey.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy from targeting terrorist threats.

In its more than 40-year campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.