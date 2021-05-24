At least two terrorists were killed as part of a domestic anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey while six terrorists belonging to the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, were killed in northern Syria.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry on Monday said the terrorists were killed by gendarmerie forces and their weapons were seized during Operation Eren-13 in the Şırnak region.

Though the terrorists' affiliation was not specified, the PKK terror group has been known to be active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, was launched in January and designed to completely eradicate terrorism in the country.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that six YPG terrorists had been killed. The terrorists "attempted to disrupt the environment of peace and security" in the Operation Peace Spring Zone, a ministry statement said.

The Defense Ministry frequently voices that the country will continue its intensified counterterrorism operations until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Turkish security forces have foiled 25 terrorist attacks in the past month and they regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Meanwhile, Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations coupled with its persuasion strategy have accelerated the dissolution of the terrorist group. The number of people joining the PKK organization has significantly decreased over the years, to the extent that the majority of people now have little or no interest in joining the terrorist organization. According to data, 703 people joined the PKK in 2016, 161 people joined in 2017 and 136 people joined in 2018. In 2019 the number further dropped to 108.

The PKK's hideouts and bases in northern Iraq and Syria are frequently targeted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents with Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate terror threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps are not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terror threats, particularly in Sinjar.

The TSK regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey. Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) also previously called the PKK's presence in Sinjar unacceptable and urged the militants to leave the area.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.