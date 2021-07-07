A Turkish soldier was killed in a cross-border attack from northern Syria, while three others were injured, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Gunfire from the Syrian side struck a Turkish military vehicle patrolling near the border town of Şenyurt in the southeastern Mardin province, according to the statement by the provincial governor's office.
The driver, infantryman Cihan Çiftçibaşı, was shot and three other soldiers were injured when the vehicle then overturned.
Çiftçibaşı died of his wounds in the hospital, while the remaining three soldiers are in stable condition.
Turkey's Mardin is located across the border of an area in northern Syria where PKK terror group's Syrian branch, the YPG, is present.
