Turkish prosecutors have detained 10 suspects accused of financing the Daesh terrorist group and operating within its Ankara-based network, authorities announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation was launched by its Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau following an examination of bank transactions identified through reports prepared by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and analysis of social media activity.

Prosecutors said the suspects allegedly provided financial support to Daesh militants active in Syria and to their families by transferring money through bank accounts opened for organizational purposes. The transfers were reportedly disguised with descriptions such as “charitable donations,” “calls to monotheism,” “atonement” and “aid for religious schools in Syria.”

The suspects are being investigated on charges of “financing terrorism” and membership in Daesh’s Ankara structure. Police operations to detain the suspects were launched by the Ankara Police Department Counterterrorism Branch, the statement added.

On the other hand, on Monday, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Mehmet Gören, a senior Daesh-K terrorist figure who was tasked with carrying out a suicide attack on behalf of the terrorist group, in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and brought him to Türkiye.

According to the sources, MIT identified an individual of Turkish descent operating within Daesh along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border following extensive intelligence work. The suspect was found to have taken an active role in Daesh camps and risen through the ranks to a managerial position over time.

Investigations revealed that Gören had been operating alongside Özgür Altun, code-named “Abu Yasir al-Turki,” who previously played an active role in transferring Daesh elements from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and was later captured, brought back to Türkiye and arrested.

Intelligence findings also indicated that Gören had agreed to carry out suicide attacks targeting civilians living in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Europe.

MIT determined that the suspect, operating under the code name “Yahya,” was Mehmet Gören, a senior figure within Daesh-K, and had been assigned by the terrorist group to conduct suicide operations.

Further assessments showed that Gören had traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, operated in Daesh camps there and advanced to a leadership role. He was also reported to have survived airstrikes targeting Daesh elements in Pakistan.

Following precise and sensitive intelligence operations, MIT pinpointed Gören’s current location and captured him in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region before transferring him to Türkiye.

Türkiye has intensified counterterrorism efforts in recent years, targeting Daesh cells and financing networks amid broader regional security concerns.

The operations reflect Türkiye’s continued efforts to dismantle Daesh’s support networks within its borders and eliminate the group’s global financial mechanisms. Turkish security forces have carried out hundreds of operations in recent years, detaining thousands of suspects.