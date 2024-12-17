The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have eliminated a total of six PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Two PKK/YPG terrorists were eliminated in northern Iraq where Operation Claw-Lock is taking place and another four were eliminated in northern Syria where Operation Peace Spring was conducted, the ministry said in a statement on X.

“We continue unpredictable, rapid and constant operations in order to eradicate terrorism at its roots,” the ministry added.

The TSK and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) have stepped up operations against terrorist groups abroad in recent years. Counterterrorism operations largely target PKK and its affiliates. They concentrate on northern parts of Türkiye's neighbors Syria and Iraq, where the terrorist group exploits a security vacuum to operate freely.

Turkish security forces generally carry out airstrikes, employing drones, but occasionally, they bring terrorism suspects alive.

The PKK, which has massacred over 40,000 people in Türkiye in a four-decadelong terror campaign, is not designated a terrorist organization in Iraq but is banned from launching operations against Türkiye from Iraqi territory.