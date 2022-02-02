The PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian wing, the YPG, has caused the death of nine civilians while wounding another 30 in a rocket attack on Syria’s northern al-Bab on Wednesday.

The rockets hit locations crowded with civilians, including busy streets and close to a hospital.

Once ruled by Daesh terrorists, al-Bab was liberated in Operation Euphrates Shield, which was carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016, to eliminate the threat posed by Daesh and the YPG/PKK terrorists on Turkey's southern borders.

Following its liberation, most of al-Bab's residents have returned to the town.

Euphrates Shield is one of the three successful counterterrorism operations that Turkey launched since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents. The other two are Olive Branch carried out in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.