Everyone must see the PKK terrorist group’s true face now, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday after supporters of the group launched violent protests in Paris that left over two dozen police officers injured.

"They saw how troublesome it is to help and enable terrorists,” Akar said, referring to the scores of PKK supporters who have been protesting an attack on a Kurdish cultural center in the French capital since Friday. Their violent demonstrations saw at least 31 French police officers injured and a lot of public property damaged.

"The snake fed by the French began to bite," Akar remarked as he addressed a videoconference with the commanders of Turkish land forces on the Syrian border.

Thousands of terrorist sympathizers gathered at the central Place de la Republique on Saturday and marched to the Boulevard du Temple chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terrorist group's so-called leaders.

They then ripped up paving stones and threw them at police, nearby houses and shops. The attackers also turned the scene into a battlefield with fireworks and sparklers, destroying bus stops. The police intervened in the scene in a limited fashion, occasionally using tear gas against the attackers. Eleven arrests were made, according to police chief Laurent Nunez.

The protests erupted after a 69-year-old gunman on Friday opened fire at the cultural center in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to several shops, restaurants and a large Kurdish population. The gunman killed at least three people and injured three others, local media reported.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that the shooter, named as William M. by the local media, has "pathological" hatred for foreigners and that he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.

Suspected racist motivations behind the attack will be investigated, Beccuau assured.

Parisians shocked

Paris turned into a battleground over the weekend as violent protests by supporters of the PKK terrorist organization clashed with police as residents were preparing to celebrate Christmas.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), French journalist Jean-Michel Brun, editor-in-chief of the Musulmansenfrance news website, said the violence raised the "question of political exploitation."

"When we see the images of these demonstrations where people come to smash cars or set fires, throw projectiles at the police, we can clearly see that it is most definitely not a demonstration of support for the families of the victims, but a question of political exploitation," he said.

"I hope that this political exploitation will not fool the French people and the French government."

He added that the attackers were members of the PKK terror group and have expressed hostility to Türkiye and the Turkish government. Some have also voiced hatred for the Turkish people, he claimed.

Speaking to AA, residents of Paris have also shared their concerns and expressed how they were shocked by the violence that erupted in their city.

"They broke everything," said one French citizen. "Trucks, cars, scooters. Everything."

Another eyewitness said she was "surprised to see so much violence and vandalism on Paris' streets."

"It's very saddening to see this on Christmas day," she added.

A shop owner said he had to close his shop due to violence by PKK supporters who set vehicles on fire near his shop.

He also added that those incidents "deteriorate Paris' image." The shop owner also deplored the loss of revenue caused by the acts of violence.

Another restaurant owner said their revenue was cut from €20,000 ($21,250) to €3,000 on Saturday since he had to close his restaurant early.

A resident explained that many shops will not be able to open soon due to the reparations of the public areas that have been damaged during the clashes.

Thwarting PKK activity

Türkiye’s defense chief went on to discuss the country’s security issues, saying, “With their successful operations, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have shattered the terror corridor that was aimed to be established in the south of Türkiye.”

He said the threat of a terror corridor continued and reiterated that “no one should expect us to tolerate the terrorist elements nesting near our border. The TSK has taken and will take all necessary measures at the appropriate place and time for the security of our country.”.

The TSK respects the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of all its neighbors, especially Syria and Iraq, Akar stressed. “Our sole target is terrorists,” he said.

For the past six years, Türkiye has been working to eradicate terrorist elements across its border in northern Syria and Iraq, from where it has been subjected to dozens of deadly attacks.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Türkiye and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

Global war on terror

Just last week, Türkiye called on France, along with other NATO allies, to support global cooperation in combatting terrorism worldwide. Speaking on behalf of Ankara, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun remarked that despite the EU's recognition of the PKK as a terrorist group, its members “might still be present and active” in France.

Ankara has frequently urged European nations, particularly Western countries, to put an end to all demonstrations and activities of the PKK, along with its Syrian offshoot the YPG. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously censured the vast amount of ammunition and heavy weapons provided for the terrorist groups by Türkiye’s allies, especially the U.S. whose support for the YPG, in particular, has been a major strain on bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington.