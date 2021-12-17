The PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian wing, the YPG, has kidnapped and recruited at least 19 children since early November, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said on Thursday.

In a report, SNHR said the children include 10 girls, all of whom are not allowed to see their families.

Families separated from their children are threatened by the group to keep them from speaking to U.N. organizations or human rights groups.

The report said at least 156 children, 54 who are female, are still being recruited by the YPG, out of 537 cases of child recruitment.

The report also recorded the killing of at least 29 recruited children.

Locals living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.

In its more than 40-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.