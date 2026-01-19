Syria’s Interior Ministry said Monday that the PKK/YPG-dominated SDF is responsible for the release of Daesh terrorists from a prison in the Shaddadi area of northeastern Hassakeh, describing the incident as a grave threat to national, regional and international security.

In a written statement, the ministry said it holds the SDF “fully responsible for any security breach,” including the escape or release of Daesh members from prisons under their control. Such acts, it said, pose “a serious security threat to Syria, regional stability and international security.”

The ministry said the issue of Daesh terrorist detainees has been “misrepresented in the media by the YPG and exploited for political purposes,” emphasizing that ensuring public safety, preserving social peace and preventing the return of terrorism remain “the highest national priorities.”

Regarding prisons holding Daesh members in Hassakeh province, the ministry said it is “fully prepared to assume the administration and security of these facilities in line with internationally recognized standards.”

Warning that recent escape incidents at Shaddadi Prison pose a “serious danger,” the ministry said it is ready to coordinate directly with the United States to help secure stability and security in the region.

The statement also noted that a special force is already deployed to ensure perimeter security and internal oversight of the prisons, adding that tighter measures will be implemented to prevent any escape or infiltration attempts.

The Interior Ministry said the Syrian state remains the “guarantor” of restoring sovereignty, upholding the rule of law and ensuring “lasting security and stability” in the country. It added that international cooperation will continue to prevent terrorism from returning “under any pretext.”

Earlier, the Syrian military said it had reached out to the YPG through mediators to hand over control of the Shaddadi prison to Syrian forces, but claimed the group refused and instead released Daesh terrorists from the facility.